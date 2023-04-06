WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.45

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.45 and last traded at $82.45, with a volume of 2603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.99.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average is $73.35.

Get WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

About WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.