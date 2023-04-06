SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.23

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 12918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
SiriusPoint Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiriusPoint
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,281 shares during the period. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.
About SiriusPoint
SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SiriusPoint (SPNT)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.