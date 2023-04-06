SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.23

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 12918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

SiriusPoint Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,281 shares during the period. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

Featured Articles

