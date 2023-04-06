Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.00

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $43.51, with a volume of 10176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $889.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.41. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 41.38%. The company had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 44,885 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

Further Reading

