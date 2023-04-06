Insider Selling: PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CTO Sells $100,756.62 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) CTO Devendra Singh sold 5,199 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $100,756.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 389,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,540,099.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Devendra Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Devendra Singh sold 2,505 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $46,668.15.

NYSE PWSC opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWSC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PowerSchool by 247.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 97,789 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PowerSchool by 22.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in PowerSchool by 54.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 43,039 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in PowerSchool in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PowerSchool by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

