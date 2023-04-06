Insider Selling: PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CTO Sells $100,756.62 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) CTO Devendra Singh sold 5,199 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $100,756.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 389,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,540,099.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Devendra Singh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 17th, Devendra Singh sold 2,505 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $46,668.15.
PowerSchool Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE PWSC opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PowerSchool by 247.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 97,789 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PowerSchool by 22.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in PowerSchool by 54.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 43,039 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in PowerSchool in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PowerSchool by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PowerSchool
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.