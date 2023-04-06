Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 1,586 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $208,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Friday, March 24th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,285 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total value of $548,522.85.

On Thursday, March 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 597 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total value of $77,496.57.

On Monday, February 27th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 11,692 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $1,493,302.24.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total value of $623,950.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total value of $631,750.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,226 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $147,806.56.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,612 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $176,884.76.

Impinj Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ PI opened at $128.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.51. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $144.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.99, a PEG ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 2.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 62,026.59% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PI shares. TheStreet raised Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter worth about $1,372,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter worth about $1,928,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 82.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 243,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 110,262 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 40.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 95,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 27,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 101.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 226,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.