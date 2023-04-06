Zachary Nelson Sells 8,433 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $127,338.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,073. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of FRSH opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.77. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 157,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 61,653 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,713.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 59,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 56,503 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 50.6% in the third quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 38,862 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 99.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 117,941 shares during the period. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Freshworks

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRSH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

