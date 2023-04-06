CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Sets New 1-Year High at $193.52

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $193.52 and last traded at $193.15, with a volume of 34719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter.

In other news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $281,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,224.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CorVel news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 13,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total value of $2,410,353.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,597,250.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $281,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,224.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,437 shares of company stock worth $16,326,286. Corporate insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CorVel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 31.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in CorVel by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in CorVel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

Further Reading

