Coty (NYSE:COTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.22

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 270508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.93.

Coty Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,307,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,581,000 after acquiring an additional 599,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,323,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,202,000 after acquiring an additional 883,215 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,742,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,397,000 after buying an additional 267,130 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coty by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,274,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,613,000 after buying an additional 330,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Stories

