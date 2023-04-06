Thomas Netzer Sells 4,945 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,945 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $175,349.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,282.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 2,757 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $106,392.63.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 5,082 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $351,369.48.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Thomas Netzer sold 4,636 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $154,981.48.

Wayfair Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $34.44 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on W shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Stories

