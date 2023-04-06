Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.45

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.45 and last traded at $45.45, with a volume of 14430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Intapp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Intapp had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 26,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,208,865.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,750.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $220,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,159,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 26,816 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,208,865.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,750.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 463,972 shares of company stock worth $16,893,543. 48.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Intapp by 460.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

