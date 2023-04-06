Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HGV opened at $43.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.03.

Insider Activity

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $2,377,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at $25,996,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.