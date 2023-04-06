Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Sells $148,991.68 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $148,991.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,540.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zuora Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Get Zuora alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zuora to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zuora Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.