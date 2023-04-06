Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.07.
Welltower Stock Performance
Shares of WELL opened at $70.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.00 and a 200 day moving average of $68.37. Welltower has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $98.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.51, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.05.
Welltower Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,791,012,000 after buying an additional 1,674,989 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,775,000 after buying an additional 6,010,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,566,128,000 after buying an additional 988,063 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $1,104,830,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,554,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,687,000 after buying an additional 347,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Welltower (WELL)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.