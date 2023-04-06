Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.07.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $70.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.00 and a 200 day moving average of $68.37. Welltower has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $98.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.51, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 762.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,791,012,000 after buying an additional 1,674,989 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,775,000 after buying an additional 6,010,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,566,128,000 after buying an additional 988,063 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $1,104,830,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,554,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,687,000 after buying an additional 347,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

