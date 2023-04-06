Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Excelerate Energy (EE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Excelerate Energy (NYSE: EE):

4/4/2023 – Excelerate Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/3/2023 – Excelerate Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2023 – Excelerate Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/16/2023 – Excelerate Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Excelerate Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of EE opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.21. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at about $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $882,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,948,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,113,000. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

