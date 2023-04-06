Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

NYSE JXN opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 17.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In related news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $493,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,746.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $493,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,746.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,709.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jackson Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,098,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,732,000 after purchasing an additional 159,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,219,000 after purchasing an additional 111,959 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,137,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,353,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,862,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,808,000 after buying an additional 871,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,891,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

