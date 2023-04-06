Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Price Target Cut to $166.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $196.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lindsay has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Stock Performance

NYSE LNN opened at $127.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.81 and a 200-day moving average of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $116.77 and a 1-year high of $183.08.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindsay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,112,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lindsay by 461.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after acquiring an additional 123,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lindsay by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,133,000 after acquiring an additional 104,363 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,688,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Lindsay by 24.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 273,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,070,000 after acquiring an additional 52,936 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lindsay

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.