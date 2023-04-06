Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Regions Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.26.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

RF stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RF. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 991.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Regions Financial by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

