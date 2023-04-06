Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VTR. StockNews.com started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Ventas Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VTR opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. Ventas has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,333,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,624,455,000 after buying an additional 258,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,055,000 after purchasing an additional 242,767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,928,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,089,000 after purchasing an additional 327,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,955,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,799,000 after purchasing an additional 156,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,916,000 after purchasing an additional 971,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

