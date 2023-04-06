Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $59.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Sealed Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Sealed Air Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $41.24 and a 12-month high of $69.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.00.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading

