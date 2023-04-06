Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Natura &Co from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Natura &Co Stock Down 10.3 %
NTCO stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Natura &Co has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $12.01.
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
