Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Natura &Co from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Natura &Co Stock Down 10.3 %

NTCO stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Natura &Co has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $12.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natura &Co

Natura &Co Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 346.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.