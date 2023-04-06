BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Cut to $780.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $840.00 to $780.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $750.77.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.5 %

BLK stock opened at $656.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $690.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $680.16.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 753.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $948,219,000 after buying an additional 1,521,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,037,009,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $451,721,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after buying an additional 444,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

