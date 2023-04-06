KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KKR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.23.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.76.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -45.59%.

In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $1,576,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 27,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,250,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,467,000 after acquiring an additional 76,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 776,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

