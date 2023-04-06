Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.64.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $55.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 35.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 293,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,306 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 38,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 42.0% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.