Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, CLSA downgraded Mirvac Group to a sell rating and set a $2.16 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Mirvac Group Price Performance
Shares of Mirvac Group stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Mirvac Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35.
Mirvac Group Company Profile
Mirvac Group engages in real estate investment, development, third party capital management and property asset management. It operates through the following segments: Office and Industrial, Retail, Residential, and Corporate. The Office and Industrial segment manages the office and industrial property portfolio to produce rental income along with developing office and industrial projects.
