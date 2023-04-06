Bank of America Boosts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $868.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $813.00 to $868.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $750.77.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $656.04 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $690.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $680.16. The company has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its position in BlackRock by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

Featured Articles

