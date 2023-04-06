Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Increased to $158.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hess from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.93.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE HES opened at $142.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.58. Hess has a one year low of $90.34 and a one year high of $160.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hess will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,220 shares of company stock worth $33,298,936. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,783,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,047,178,000 after buying an additional 159,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hess by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,344,571,000 after buying an additional 1,987,732 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Hess by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,021,535,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Hess by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,786,000 after buying an additional 801,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.