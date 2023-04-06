MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $90.04.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after buying an additional 1,414,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,273,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,268,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,998,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,415,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

