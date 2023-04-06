Citigroup Lowers NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $23.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NOV. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on NOV in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.44.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Price Performance

NYSE:NOV opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. NOV has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NOV will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Transactions at NOV

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NOV by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,618,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $139,446,000 after purchasing an additional 98,904 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in NOV by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.