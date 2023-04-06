Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -24.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 94.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 44.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation and development of, and exploration for silver and gold producing properties and assets. The firm operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

