Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Cut to $103.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $104.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.89.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $79.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.27. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.20, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 362.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $13,500,835.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,320.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,969,116 shares of company stock worth $34,837,651 and sold 5,121,973 shares worth $154,478,492. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,179,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,227,000 after purchasing an additional 73,289 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 36,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

