Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $452.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,800,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,666,000 after buying an additional 141,801 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.