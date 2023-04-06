Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) PT Lowered to $170.00 at UBS Group

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.88.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AYI stock opened at $161.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.58. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $202.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,540.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 16.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 40.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 25.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

