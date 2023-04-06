Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target Increased to $192.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $182.00 to $192.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.06.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of AMG stock opened at $137.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.50 and a 200 day moving average of $147.55. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,124.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Further Reading

