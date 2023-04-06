Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.20.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $162.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $171.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.65.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,191 shares of company stock valued at $44,752,732. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,896,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

