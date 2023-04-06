Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $195.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $262.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALB. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $301.15.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $196.71 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.81 and a 200 day moving average of $256.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 30.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $2,416,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 4.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 19.7% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

