Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target Lowered to $129.00 at Piper Sandler

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $133.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of AIZ opened at $118.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,701,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,455,000 after purchasing an additional 45,555 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,103,000 after purchasing an additional 237,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,370,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,154,000 after purchasing an additional 306,316 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Assurant by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,879,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

