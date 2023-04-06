Citigroup Raises Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target to $38.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Merus from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Merus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. Merus has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $30.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 315.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Merus will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Merus by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Merus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Merus in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

