Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Raised to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $270.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.29.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $211.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $228.99. The firm has a market cap of $548.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,102 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

