NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.89.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NEO opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $19.51.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at about $16,915,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 288.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,676,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,369 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,657,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,090,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at about $9,576,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

