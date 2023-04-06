Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

NVEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Nuvei from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Nuvei from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC upgraded Nuvei from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Nuvei Price Performance

Shares of NVEI stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.17. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.92 million. Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter worth $88,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter worth $212,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nuvei by 79.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Nuvei by 8.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Featured Articles

