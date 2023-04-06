Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OSBC opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $607.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 747,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.