SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Raymond James

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SPWR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded SunPower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.88. SunPower has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

In other news, CEO Peter Faricy bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,416.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 66.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SunPower by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

