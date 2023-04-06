Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QRVO. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.18.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.45. Qorvo has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $121.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.