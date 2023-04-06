Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Barclays

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMRGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Palomar from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Palomar in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

PLMR opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.04. Palomar has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.17.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.32 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palomar will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the third quarter valued at $1,013,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 344,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the third quarter valued at $2,636,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 2.7% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 113.5% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

