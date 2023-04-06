Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th.
Resources Connection Trading Down 8.0 %
NASDAQ RGP opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $514.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99.
Resources Connection Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 25.11%.
Insider Transactions at Resources Connection
In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,091.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Resources Connection
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 41.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at $548,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at $340,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at $309,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Resources Connection
Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Resources Connection (RGP)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.