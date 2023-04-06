Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th.

NASDAQ RGP opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $514.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 25.11%.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,091.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 41.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at $548,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at $340,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at $309,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

