Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 2.34. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $39.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 12,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $248,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,359,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $52,852.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,411,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 12,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $248,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,359,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,261,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $36,589,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Sunrun by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $26,262,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $17,270,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

See Also

