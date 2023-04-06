SMART Global’s (SGH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SGH. Barclays lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SMART Global has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.40.

SMART Global Stock Performance

Shares of SGH stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $855.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.44. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Insider Activity

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $465.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 2.84%. SMART Global’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $45,937.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,375.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SMART Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,540,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,056,000 after buying an additional 222,867 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SMART Global by 8.5% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,953,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,357,000 after buying an additional 231,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SMART Global by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after buying an additional 52,397 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in SMART Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,986,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its stake in SMART Global by 9.5% during the second quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 1,682,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,549,000 after acquiring an additional 145,440 shares during the last quarter.

About SMART Global

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Featured Stories

