Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rambus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.20.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RMBS opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. Rambus has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,873 shares of company stock worth $2,672,693. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rambus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $41,548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 357.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,288,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,772 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 4,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 465,615 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $13,599,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,570,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.