T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Cut to $72.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.73.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $109.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.39. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $153.01.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.