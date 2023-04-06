Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Upgraded by Edward Jones to “Buy”

Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Trimble from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.67.

Trimble Trading Down 2.3 %

Trimble stock opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $47.09 and a fifty-two week high of $73.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.29 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 7.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 146,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

